Lake Forest Park welcomes a new police officer

Officer A. Johnson and Police Chief Mike Harden

Meet your newest Lake Forest Park Police Officer!

Officer A. Johnson has recently graduated from the police academy, and she is currently going thru additional training so she can be ready for the FTO (Field Training Officer) program.





Ofc. Johnson navigated the challenging and rigorous police academy program, meeting all required standards with commendable dedication.





We “stole” Ofc. Johnson from the health and fitness industry, where she had a great 17-year career helping clients on their wellness journey. Ofc. Johnson’s approach to health and fitness is evident in every aspect of her life and, among other passions, she loves weightlifting and yoga.





We are excited to see Ofc. Johnson apply her training during the upcoming months and look forward to her working hard for our community.





Please join us in welcoming her to our city, and don’t hesitate to say hello when you see her around patrolling our streets!



--LFP Police







