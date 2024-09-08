Cadet training at Shoreline Fire

Fire cadets learn how to put on fire gear

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire The Shoreline Fire Department held a training class for its Fire Cadets on Saturday, September 7, 2024.









Do you have or know a youth that would like to be a part of this awesome group? 16-21 years old?





Each Cadet will learn mental and physical wellness, a sense of self-responsibility, personal growth, leadership, teamwork and firefighting skills. Sign up by visiting our website.

During a full day, the cadets learned how to take vital signs including lung sounds, donning and doffing gear for time and efficiency, forceable entry, and CPR/AED!The Shoreline Fire Cadet Program offers young men and women an opportunity to explore a career in the fire service. The Cadet Program involves many hands-on and team oriented learning activities while training along side career firefighters.