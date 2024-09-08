Cadet training at Shoreline Fire

Sunday, September 8, 2024

Fire cadets learn how to put on fire gear
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
The Shoreline Fire Department held a training class for its Fire Cadets on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

During a full day, the cadets learned how to take vital signs including lung sounds, donning and doffing gear for time and efficiency, forceable entry, and CPR/AED!

The Shoreline Fire Cadet Program offers young men and women an opportunity to explore a career in the fire service. The Cadet Program involves many hands-on and team oriented learning activities while training along side career firefighters. 

Each Cadet will learn mental and physical wellness, a sense of self-responsibility, personal growth, leadership, teamwork and firefighting skills.

Do you have or know a youth that would like to be a part of this awesome group? 16-21 years old? Sign up by visiting our website.


