Teen Center back to school event Friday, September 20, 2024
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Come and eat wings from Wingstop, play some basketball, some video games, and more!
Questions? aelliott@shorelinewa.gov
- When: 4:00pm Friday, September 20, 2024
- Where: Richmond Highlands Recreation Center at 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
- Open to youth in 6th to 12th grade only.
- 100% free event
The Shoreline Teen Center is a free teen center for youth aged Middle School to 18 years old. The Center provides hot food as well as many activities. They have basketball, pool, ping pong, foosball, video games, and art daily.
All activities are free of charge and open to all local teens.
