Teen Center back to school event Friday, September 20, 2024

Come to the Teen Center this Friday for our annual end-of-summer, back-to-school event! We will have lots of games, crafts, food, and more. The event starts a 4pm but the teen center is open from 2:30 to 9:00pm.

When: 4:00pm Friday, September 20, 2024

Where: Richmond Highlands Recreation Center at 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

Open to youth in 6th to 12th grade only.

100% free event





The Shoreline Teen Center is a free teen center for youth aged Middle School to 18 years old. The Center provides hot food as well as many activities. They have basketball, pool, ping pong, foosball, video games, and art daily.





All activities are free of charge and open to all local teens.







