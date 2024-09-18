What’s Happening this Week in Shoreline? September 18 - 24

Lego Block Party



Wednesday, September 18, 2024



2:30 PM - 4:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Build together at an unstructured, creative play open-house. Stay for the entire session or pop in for a few minutes. We supply the bricks, you supply the imagination! Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. Registration not required.







Fix-It-Night @ Shoreline Tool Library



Wednesday, September 18, 2024



5:00 PM - 8:00 PM



Shoreline Tool Library



Bring by your broken household items for a night of fixing and community building at the Shoreline Tool Library! It’s time to start collecting all those items around the house that need to be fixed but you don’t know how! Volunteers will help you fix and learn to fix your broken tools, lamps, toys, furniture, appliances, and any other broken items that you can carry in on your own. You are encouraged to enjoy the community of reuse! View the event calendar to register online.







Wisdom Café: Resilience!



Thursday, September 19, 2024



2:00 PM - 3:30 PM



Richmond Beach Library



Do you have it? How can you develop more? Share ways we have comeback from setbacks and gotten stronger. Wisdom Cafes provide space for older adults to engage in ongoing and facilitated conversations about livability issues affecting all people, as we grow. Registration not required.







Talk Time Class



Friday, September 20, 2024



10:00 AM - 12:00 PM



Richmond Beach Library



Practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Registration not required.







Friends of the Shoreline Library Book Sale



Friday, Saturday, Sunday September 20-22, 2024



Shoreline Library



The Friends of Shoreline Library are holding a book sale!



·

Friday, September 20, 5-7 pm: Pre-sale: Members only. Memberships available for purchase at the door for $10.



·

Saturday, September 21, 11 am-5 pm: General public.



·

Sunday, September 22, 12-4 pm: Bag Sale! Purchase a bag for $5 and fill it with as many books as you would like.



Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library and proceeds benefit the Shoreline Library.







Shoreline Library Walk



Saturday, September 21, 2024



10:00 AM - 12:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Meet above the Shoreline Public Library; park on 174th street, south of the library



www.ShorelineWA.gov/ ShorelineWalks

From the library we will walk north to check out the new light-rail station at 185th, then loop around to go south to Northcrest Park in the Ridgecrest area. We will then return to the library with a possible, optional stop at the Buddha Jewel Monastery. For a full list of walks visit





Shoreline Farmers Market



Saturday, September 21, 2024



10:00 AM - 2:00 PM



BikeLink Park & Ride



Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more. Join us every Saturday through October 5th, located at the BikeLink Park & Ride (corner of 192nd & Aurora, across from Sky Nursery).







6th Annual Shoreline Music Summit



Saturday, September 21, 2024



11:00 AM - 6:00 PM



6th Annual Shoreline Music Summit



Sonic Guild Seattle and the Recording Academy Pacific Northwest Chapter present the 6th annual Shoreline Music Summit. The Summit will bring together music industry experts to discuss tools and strategies for building music careers. In addition, attendees will experience a deep dive into some historic recordings and the people that made them as well as live performances by amazing local musician. Admittance is based on capacity. Get there early to snag your seat!







Free but registration is required



eventbrite - Shoreline Music Summit 2024

Register at





Shoreline Music Summit is brought to you by Sonic Guild, The Recording Academy Pacific Northwest Chapter, City of Shoreline, Port of Seattle, and King County Creative







Reading Buddies at Shoreline Library



Tuesday, September 24, 2024



4:00 PM - 6:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Volunteers help students practice reading out loud. Two students are paired by reading level with each volunteer. Book selection focuses on readers in grades K-8 and English language learners in grades K-12. Reading Buddies share eBooks on an iPad. Books selection changes every two weeks. Students may bring a book to share. Look for volunteers wearing the green Reading Buddies t-shirt. Add your name to the sign-up sheet for a 30-minute spot at your reading level.







For more information and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on

https://www. destinationshoreline.com/ calendar



To have your event included please email

DestinationShoreline@gmail.com

.