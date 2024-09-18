National Voter Registration Day September 17
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
OLYMPIA — The Office of the Secretary of State invites Washingtonians to join the nationwide celebration of National Voter Registration Day (NVRD).
Eligible Washingtonians can easily register to vote or check their voter registration by visiting VoteWA.gov.
To participate in the November 5 General Election, online or mailed registrations must be received by October 28, 2024.
People can also register or update their information in person at a county elections office or voting center (Kenmore City Hall) until 8pm Election Day, November 5.
The Office of the Secretary of State will also be on hand to register voters at Tuesday’s Seattle Storm game.
