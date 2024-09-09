Shorecrest tennis vs Mountlake Terrace 9-9-2024

Monday, September 9, 2024

9/9 SC v MLT
At Kellogg MS

SC 6 MLT 1

Singles
  • Stephen Valmagor (M) def. Indigo Vining 6-3, 7-6(4), 
  • Ashton Johnson (S) 6–1, 6-0 def. Nicholas Baruska, 
  • Zane Weber (S) def. Owen Smith 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 
  • Miles Garbaccio (S) def. Brandon Vuong 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles
  • Shyam Srinivasan - Owen Watson (S) def. Josh Bozick-Jayden Nguyen 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(3), 
  • Luca Stacey - Andrew Broweleit (S) def. Charlie Schofield-Edgar Zheng 6-4, 6-2, 
  • Shane McMullen-Nathaniel Skonier (S) def. Hai Ho-Tyson Castaneda 6-2, 7-6 (2)
Coach Rob Mann

