We would like to inform you about a scheduled road closure on a local street due to an essential maintenance operation.







• Thursday, September 12

• Friday, September 13

• Monday, September 16

• Tuesday, September 17

• Wednesday, September 18





We apologize for the inconvenience, and we appreciate your cooperation.



--Lake Forest Park Police Department

28th Ave NE—between NE 178th St. and NE Meadow Place—will be closed from 7:00am to 4:00pm the following days: