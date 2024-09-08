Senior Home Repair Fair at the Senior Activity Center September 17, 2024

Sunday, September 8, 2024

Senior Home Repair Fair
September 17, 2024 1:15 - 3pm

Join representatives from Habitat for Humanity, Rebuilding Together and Sound Generations to learn how to connect to low-cost and no-cost home repair resources in Shoreline.

These programs are set up to support low-to moderate-income homeowners in staying in their homes. 

Please bring your questions and we’ll work together to match you with the best program for your needs. 

We look forward to meeting you!


