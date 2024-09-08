Senior Home Repair Fair at the Senior Activity Center September 17, 2024
Sunday, September 8, 2024
September 17, 2024 1:15 - 3pm
Join representatives from Habitat for Humanity, Rebuilding Together and Sound Generations to learn how to connect to low-cost and no-cost home repair resources in Shoreline.
These programs are set up to support low-to moderate-income homeowners in staying in their homes.
Please bring your questions and we’ll work together to match you with the best program for your needs.
We look forward to meeting you!
- Date: 9/17/2024 1:15 – 3:00pm
- Cost: FREE
- Location: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE, Bldg G, Shoreline WA 98155
- Call 206-365-1536 or stop by the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center to register for this event.
0 comments:
Post a Comment