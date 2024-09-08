Women’s University Club participates in lifesaving project, Dress a Girl Around the World

Photo courtesy Women's University Club The Dress a Girl Around the World project is designed to clothe and also to protect young girls in African countries who are often the targets of sex trafficking. The Dress a Girl Around the World project is designed to clothe and also to protect young girls in African countries who are often the targets of sex trafficking.





The dresses are hand sewn and include an emblem that alerts any would-be kidnappers or traffickers that these girls are being watched. For some girls, it’s the only dress they will own.





The Women’s University Club became involved in this project 8 years ago under the leadership of Cheryl Sidhu, the Club’s current House Trustee.





She accepts volunteers of all ages and skill levels, including those who have no sewing experience.





“This is a great opportunity to help protect a vulnerable girl, learn how to sew, and have fun doing it,” says Sidhu.





Club members welcome students

and volunteers of all ages

Photo courtesy Women's University Club Simple sewing methods are used to make these colorful dresses that often have adjustable shoulder straps to allow the dress to change heights as the girls grow. Simple sewing methods are used to make these colorful dresses that often have adjustable shoulder straps to allow the dress to change heights as the girls grow.





Volunteers meet twice a year and have increased their production from 5-8 dresses each year to now sending over 20 dresses annually.





To date, over 150 girls have benefitted from dresses made through this Club’s participation.





About the Women’s University Club





“We Laugh. We Learn. We Lead.” From these words, the Women’s University Club of Seattle has embraced a culture of respect, integrity and inclusivity for over a century.





A gracious landmark presence in the heart of downtown, WUC is the perfect place to celebrate your perfect wedding or other memory-making celebration. We also welcome those who want to be part of our mission as Seattle's women-led social and learning club.






