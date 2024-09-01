Seattle Wind Symphony returns to Shoreline for their opening season concert - H2O
Sunday, September 1, 2024
Shorewood Performing Arts Center, 17300 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
General $25 / Student $10
Join Seattle Wind Symphony for the opening of our 14th concert season, featuring music inspired by water, the ocean, and exploration. The program will include:
- Sea Songs (R. Vaughan Williams)
- Water Music Suite (G. F. Handel)
- Deep River (Benjamin Horne)
- Stillwater (Kelijah Dunton)
- Diamond Tide (Viet Cuong)
- High Water Rising (Sally Lamb McCune)
- Blackwater (Fergal Carroll)
- Hands Across the Sea (John Philip Sousa)
We feature a diverse array of composers, both living and historical; local Pacific Northwest soloists; and compositions spanning many musical styles. We strive to inspire a love of the unique resonance of a woodwind, brass, and percussion ensemble in audiences of all ages.
Tickets and information at seattlewindsymphony.org
Tickets and information at seattlewindsymphony.org
0 comments:
Post a Comment