Seattle Wind Symphony returns to Shoreline for their opening season concert - H2O

Sunday, September 1, 2024


Seattle Wind Symphony Presents: H2O
Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 7:30pm

Shorewood Performing Arts Center, 17300 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

General $25 / Student $10

Join Seattle Wind Symphony for the opening of our 14th concert season, featuring music inspired by water, the ocean, and exploration. The program will include:
  • Sea Songs (R. Vaughan Williams)
  • Water Music Suite (G. F. Handel)
  • Deep River (Benjamin Horne)
  • Stillwater (Kelijah Dunton)
  • Diamond Tide (Viet Cuong)
  • High Water Rising (Sally Lamb McCune)
  • Blackwater (Fergal Carroll)
  • Hands Across the Sea (John Philip Sousa)
Seattle Wind Symphony is a premiere wind band in the Pacific Northwest, conducted by Dr. John Falskow. Seattle Wind Symphony is dedicated to connecting the Puget Sound community through vibrant, accessible, and captivating performances. 

We feature a diverse array of composers, both living and historical; local Pacific Northwest soloists; and compositions spanning many musical styles. We strive to inspire a love of the unique resonance of a woodwind, brass, and percussion ensemble in audiences of all ages.

Tickets and information at seattlewindsymphony.org


