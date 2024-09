From Compass Housing From Compass Housing





Corinne McKisson is the program manager at Compass Housing Alliance's Ronald Commons and Broadview affordable housing communities.





She is a Shoreline original and was featured in a story from FOX 13 Seattle "Good Day Seattle." Corinne has such a big heart, and it shines in this wonderful story.





Her story starts right around 23:35 into the broadcast. Thank you, Fox 13!