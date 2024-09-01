North Helpline has a critical need for food bank volunteers

Photo courtesy North Helpline This labor day weekend, many of us are giving summer one last hurrah. This labor day weekend, many of us are giving summer one last hurrah.

"Every day that our food bank opens is thanks to the collective efforts of over 20 volunteers. We're currently looking at half of that or less for most of our shifts in September."













September can be a challenging time for North Helpline's volunteer team. Busy families are prepping kiddos to return to school, with less time to volunteer.This year is looking especially rough, says our Food Bank Manager, Claire.When we don't have enough volunteers for our food bank at Lake City, it can mean we have to close one of our two lines that neighbors go through to select their food. This makes getting through the foodbank takes more time, a challenge for folks that have limited funds for childcare or hours outside of work to stop by.If you have a spare afternoon this summer, or know some highschoolers looking to get their required volunteer hours, stop by North Helpline!﻿You'll be making a huge difference in keeping our food access and homelessness prevention programs reliable for all our neighbors.