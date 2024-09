Photo by Jan Hansen

U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier USS Nimitz Now Has an 'End Date' U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier USS Nimitz Now Has an 'End Date'

Story by Peter Suciu





Summary and Key Points: The USS Nimitz (CVN-68), the lead ship of the Nimitz-class supercarriers, is nearing the end of its service life with retirement planned for 2027. The U.S. Department of Defense has already awarded an $18 million contract for pre-advanced planning to begin the process of defueling and inactivation.