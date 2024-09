The City of Lake Forest Park's SR104 & 40th Place NE Roundabout project has been selected for a conditional award of $2,000,000 from the Washington State Public Works Board (PWB). The board approved this funding award on September 6, 2024.





This funding is critical to efforts to improve traffic flow and safety at this intersection. Upon completing the necessary underwriting process, the City will receive an official award letter outlining the terms of the grant and loan.