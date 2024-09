Youth softball clinics at Shoreline Community College

Fee: $49.00Dates: 9/28/2024 - 9/28/2024Times: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PMLocation is at Shoreview Softball Field ( 700 NW Innis Arden Way, Shoreline, WA 98177 Calling all future dolphins! Shoreline Community College will be hosting a prospect camp for grad years 2025-2028. Come join us and show your off your skills and learn about Shoreline Community College!

For ages 7-11 years: Times: 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM

For ages 11-14 years: Times: 1:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Fee: $49.00Dates: 9/21/2024 - 9/21/2024Location is at Shoreview Softball Field ( 700 NW Innis Arden Way, Shoreline, WA 98177 Join us for our 2nd annual softball youth skills clinic hosted by Shoreline CC Fastpitch. Our players and staff are excited to hit the field and coach up our community players! We will work on the fundamentals of throwing, hitting, pitching, catching, fielding, and base running. There will be a focus on the importance of a growth mindset and Athletic success.Participants will need to bring a glove, athletic shoes or cleats, a bat, helmet, and a water bottle. For more information please email Coach Fischer at: Cfischer@shoreline.edu or 425-343-2273.