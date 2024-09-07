Youth softball clinics at Shoreline Community College
Saturday, September 7, 2024
Softball Prospect Camp
Fee: $49.00
Dates: 9/28/2024 - 9/28/2024
Times: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Location is at Shoreview Softball Field (700 NW Innis Arden Way, Shoreline, WA 98177)
Calling all future dolphins! Shoreline Community College will be hosting a prospect camp for grad years 2025-2028. Come join us and show your off your skills and learn about Shoreline Community College!
Youth Softball Clinic
Fee: $49.00
Dates: 9/21/2024 - 9/21/2024
Location is at Shoreview Softball Field (700 NW Innis Arden Way, Shoreline, WA 98177)
- For ages 7-11 years: Times: 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
- For ages 11-14 years: Times: 1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Participants will need to bring a glove, athletic shoes or cleats, a bat, helmet, and a water bottle. For more information please email Coach Fischer at: Cfischer@shoreline.edu or 425-343-2273.
