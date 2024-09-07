Youth softball clinics at Shoreline Community College

Saturday, September 7, 2024


Shoreline Community College is hosting softball clinics in September for all levels of players.

Softball Prospect Camp

Fee: $49.00
Dates: 9/28/2024 - 9/28/2024
Times: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Location is at Shoreview Softball Field (700 NW Innis Arden Way, Shoreline, WA 98177)
Calling all future dolphins! Shoreline Community College will be hosting a prospect camp for grad years 2025-2028. Come join us and show your off your skills and learn about Shoreline Community College!

Youth Softball Clinic

Fee: $49.00
Dates: 9/21/2024 - 9/21/2024
Location is at Shoreview Softball Field (700 NW Innis Arden Way, Shoreline, WA 98177)
  • For ages 7-11 years: Times: 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
  • For ages 11-14 years: Times: 1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Join us for our 2nd annual softball youth skills clinic hosted by Shoreline CC Fastpitch. Our players and staff are excited to hit the field and coach up our community players! We will work on the fundamentals of throwing, hitting, pitching, catching, fielding, and base running. There will be a focus on the importance of a growth mindset and Athletic success.

Participants will need to bring a glove, athletic shoes or cleats, a bat, helmet, and a water bottle. For more information please email Coach Fischer at: Cfischer@shoreline.edu or 425-343-2273.


Posted by DKH at 3:02 AM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  