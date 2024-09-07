LFP Garden Club meets September 10, 2024 with speaker Joe Abken

Upper level, stage area of Town Center

Check in at 9:15 to 9:30am

9:30 to 10:30am general meeting and a break for munchies and time to talk and catch up

10:30 to 11:30am our speaker

September 10, 2024, Joe Abken“Natives Mixing with NON-Natives and the Value Of”Joe Abken was originally from Kruckeberg as Garden Director, with a great interest in natives. Currently he is the Bellevue Botanical Garden Society Director. Since being very involved with Natives at Kruckeberg Garden, his topic will be his topic will be “Natives and mixing with Non-natives.”We hope you can join us for this interesting topic. Free to all for your first two meetings and then we ask that you join the club. The fee is $35.00 a yr. We have lots of activities the whole year round. We will be celebrating our 100th year as a Garden Club this year.