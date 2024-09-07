LFP Garden Club meets September 10, 2024 with speaker Joe Abken

Saturday, September 7, 2024

Joe Abken will speak at LFP Garden Club meeting
On Tuesday Sept 10, 2024 at LFP Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, the Lake Forest Park Garden Club is kicking off their new year Sept to May of great speakers. 

  • Upper level, stage area of Town Center
  • Check in at 9:15 to 9:30am
  • 9:30 to 10:30am general meeting and a break for munchies and time to talk and catch up
  • 10:30 to 11:30am our speaker
September 10, 2024, Joe Abken

“Natives Mixing with NON-Natives and the Value Of”

Joe Abken was originally from Kruckeberg as Garden Director, with a great interest in natives. Currently he is the Bellevue Botanical Garden Society Director. Since being very involved with Natives at Kruckeberg Garden, his topic will be his topic will be “Natives and mixing with Non-natives.”

We hope you can join us for this interesting topic. Free to all for your first two meetings and then we ask that you join the club. The fee is $35.00 a yr. We have lots of activities the whole year round. We will be celebrating our 100th year as a Garden Club this year.


Posted by DKH at 3:17 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  