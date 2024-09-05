Recount completed for Lands Commissioner and election certified after closest vote in state history

Democrat Dave Upthegrove will meet

OLYMPIA — The Office of the Secretary of State certified results of the mandatory statewide manual recount Wednesday for the August 6, 2024 Primary race for Commissioner of Public Lands, confirming Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler and Democrat Dave Upthegrove will advance to the November General Election.





The margin originally stood at 51 votes. After consolidating the amended results certified by each county canvassing board, Upthegrove gained four votes and Pederson gained six votes.



Variances, such as an overvote or undervote were identified during the manual recount which led to the overall change in the count. These discrepancies were a result of careful examination of voter intent on some ballots.









“This recount was a significant undertaking that required meticulous attention to detail to ensure every vote was counted fairly and accurately,” Assistant Secretary of State Kevin McMahan said. “It demonstrates the accuracy and reliability of Washington’s elections, as the vote counting equipment tabulated votes correctly, with the few variances arising from questions about voter intent. I commend all counties for their diligent efforts in conducting a transparent and secure process that reflects the will of the voters.”

Recount results and more information are available on the





The Office of the Secretary of State and counties within Washington use the established Statewide Standards on What is a Vote , a longstanding standard for determining voter intent when voters’ ballot markings are unclear.Recount results and more information are available on the Office of the Secretary of State’s Elections website . Ballots for the Nov. 5 General Election will be mailed to voters by Friday, Oct. 18.

The recount indicated a 49-vote margin separating second-place finisher Upthegrove from Republican Sue Kuehl Pederson, who finished third in the contest.