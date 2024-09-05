Shorewood Drama chosen for nationwide grant to produce 'The Unsinkable Molly Brown'



Shorewood Drama has been chosen for a nationwide grant through MTI Shows, Educational Theatre Association, and Molly Brown and Meredith Wilson estate to produce "The Unsinkable Molly Brown."

Shorewood Drama will perform "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" April 4-6 and 8-12, 2025.





The grant criteria are to "weave important themes of women's rights, labor rights, and immigration, as well as Molly Brown's historical significance and community-mindedness, into both the students' creative process and the audience's experience of this production."





Congratulations to Drama Teacher Amy Pottinger and the Shorewood Drama students for this amazing honor!





The program is one of only 16 schools nationwide to receive this, and just 1 of 3 on the west coast!