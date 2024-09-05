Free event for Middle School students from Shoreline Recreation

Calling all middle schoolers! Join us at the Teen Center on Saturday nights for sports, games, art, and food. Our staff run activities catered to middle school aged youth and create a safe, supervised space for your youth to hang out with friends, meet new people, and have a great time!





Middle School Night is on Saturday nights (through the school year) from 6:00pm - 10:30pm. This is a free, drop-in program, no pre-registration required.





One Saturday a month there will be a themed event for Middle School Night, which will result in a higher number of youth attending.





These events will have a combination of free Eventbrite registration and drop-in allowed, but if we reach maximum capacity, drop-ins arriving after we have reached capacity may not be allowed in until other youth have left so we don't exceed safe numbers in our facility.















