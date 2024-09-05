Presentation at Shoreline Library: Making a Community Truly Welcoming and Inclusive

Thursday, September 5, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2-3:30pm
For adults.

Come for a presentation and discussion about how we can make our neighborhoods genuinely welcoming and inclusive.

Our communities are becoming more diverse, with businesses and residents representing a rich blend of people from various racial, ethnic, and religious backgrounds.

In addition, our communities include residents and visitors from different age groups, people with disabilities and members of the LGBTQ community. This event features a Q&A segment and action steps on making your community welcoming and inclusive.

Presented by Kevin P. Henry. Kevin has been working in the fields of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, community building and media for over 30 years. He has extensive experience working for both the private and public sectors, businesses, organizations and nonprofits.

In partnership with the City of Shoreline.

Registration not required.


