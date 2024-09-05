Limited space available in children's class to craft and decorate gourd birdhouses

This Saturday, team up with your little ones to craft and decorate a quaint little birdhouse made from locally grown, dried gourds!

It will be Grandparents' Day! Other guardians are welcome, and grandparents are encouraged! However, adults must be accompanied by a child.

Class Fee - $10

Limited Space Available. Sign up over the phone at 206-546-4851 or in person at the registers. Adult supervision required.


