Limited space available in children's class to craft and decorate gourd birdhouses
Thursday, September 5, 2024
This Saturday, team up with your little ones to craft and decorate a quaint little birdhouse made from locally grown, dried gourds!
It will be Grandparents' Day! Other guardians are welcome, and grandparents are encouraged! However, adults must be accompanied by a child.
Class Fee - $10
Limited Space Available. Sign up over the phone at 206-546-4851 or in person at the registers. Adult supervision required.
