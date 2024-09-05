Limited space available in children's class to craft and decorate gourd birdhouses



This Saturday, team up with your little ones to craft and decorate a quaint little birdhouse made from locally grown, dried gourds! This Saturday, team up with your little ones to craft and decorate a quaint little birdhouse made from locally grown, dried gourds!





It will be Grandparents' Day! Other guardians are welcome, and grandparents are encouraged! However, adults must be accompanied by a child.Class Fee - $10Limited Space Available. Sign up over the phone at 206-546-4851 or in person at the registers. Adult supervision required.