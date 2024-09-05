Kenmore's Oktoberfest will provide four days of epic Bavarian fun September 19-22, 2024



Kenmore, WA - The Kenmore community is thrilled to announce the launch of its first annual Oktoberfest event, coming September 19 - 22, 2024. This beloved regional event is now taking root in Kenmore through a dynamic collaboration between the City of Kenmore, local businesses, non-profits, restaurants, and breweries.

Epic Musical Acts : Enjoy live performances from local and regional bands.

: Enjoy live performances from local and regional bands. PNW's Best Beer and Food : Savor some of the finest brews and delicious local food offerings.

: Savor some of the finest brews and delicious local food offerings. Family-Friendly Activities & After-Hours Fun : Participate in the 5k Fun Run, weekend-long games for the family, and the always popular wiener dog races. When the sun sets, experience the nightlife of Oktoberfest with exciting after-hours events and special overnight accommodations.

: Participate in the 5k Fun Run, weekend-long games for the family, and the always popular wiener dog races. When the sun sets, experience the nightlife of Oktoberfest with exciting after-hours events and special overnight accommodations. Fall Seasonal Market & Root Beer Garden: Conclude the weekend with a fall-themed market featuring local vendors, a root beer garden, live music, and kids' activities. Explore More with the Oktoberfest Passport:



Participants can join the fun and get the most out of their Kenmore Oktoberfest experience by picking up a special Oktoberfest passport at participating businesses or at Kenmore City Hall starting on September 15. The passport includes event information, specials, and coupons. Completed passports can be returned to City Hall by October 1 to claim a small gift and be entered into a raffle.



“What started as a simple idea among a few members of the Kenmore Business Alliance quickly blossomed into a vision for a vibrant community Oktoberfest event," said Suzanne Greathouse of the Kenmore Heritage Society. "This kind of cooperation not only builds stronger communities but also creates lasting bonds and memories. It shows us that when we come together with shared goals and a willingness to support one another, we can turn even the simplest ideas into extraordinary experiences."

The City of Kenmore is excited to be a part of this local collaboration and secured Port of Seattle grant funds to support and promote this event. These grant dollars will showcase Kenmore’s local businesses and help create lasting memories for residents and visitors alike.



Kenmore's Oktoberfest will include four days of epic Bavarian fun, kicking off with the ceremonial tapping of the firkin and continuing all weekend long with a host of activities designed to delight attendees of all ages. The different events will span from downtown Kenmore to Brew Row and up to Saint Edward State Park.