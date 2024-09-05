Beware: City Light will be testing street light voltage in Shoreline

Thursday, September 5, 2024


Starting September 8, 2024 and extending through December, a two-person contractor crew will systematically test the electric infrastructure in Shoreline, street by street.

The testing will create contact voltage, where the electric infrastructure leaks current, causing surfaces like metal streetlight structures, street signs, or other conductive structures to become energized.

If you or your dog touches a metal pole when that particular street is being tested, you will get shocked.

The crews will be working overnight: starting Sept 8th, Sunday evening through Friday morning, 9:00pm to 5:00am, September to December.

Even when crews are not testing, an individual street light can cause a risk. If a light stays on during the day or flickers, report it.

Additional information here


Posted by DKH at 12:33 AM
