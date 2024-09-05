Gloria's Insects: Saw this wasp (first time seeing this kind)
Thursday, September 5, 2024
|Photo copyright Gloria Z. Nagler
on a walk last week and, looking online, id'd it as a Great Black (Digger) Wasp. Then, today, I researched a little further and learned that those wasps are found everywhere in the continental U.S. EXCEPT the Pacific Northwest!
So, might be a Thread-waisted Wasp, or some other species (any thoughts on that?), but I love it nonetheless;).
Look at the tiny, light hairs on its thorax,abdomen, and head...fuzzy wasp. I also admire her translucently black wings!
Hope I see one again, sometime.
--Gloria Z. Nagler
