Gloria's Insects: Saw this wasp (first time seeing this kind)

Photo copyright Gloria Z. Nagler

on a walk last week and, looking online, id'd it as a Great Black (Digger) Wasp. Then, today, I researched a little further and learned that those wasps are found everywhere in the continental U.S. EXCEPT the Pacific Northwest! on a walk last week and, looking online, id'd it as a Great Black (Digger) Wasp. Then, today, I researched a little further and learned that those wasps are found everywhere in the continental U.S. EXCEPT the Pacific Northwest!





So, might be a Thread-waisted Wasp, or some other species (any thoughts on that?), but I love it nonetheless;).





Look at the tiny, light hairs on its thorax,abdomen, and head...fuzzy wasp. I also admire her translucently black wings!





Hope I see one again, sometime.





--Gloria Z. Nagler







