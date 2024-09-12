Legislators meet with Kenmore council

Thursday, September 12, 2024

Kenmore City Council, 1st LD legislators, County Councilmember Rod Dembowski

County Councilmember Rod Dembowski and legislators from the 1st District met with the Kenmore City Council at their dinner meeting on September 11, 2024.

Dembowski said the meeting was an opportunity "to dialogue about our successes and opportunities for our shared constituents.
"Excited about our recent big wins to preserve Lakepoint waterfront, our new senior women’s shelter, new transit service, and work to restore salmon habitat and invest in public safety, including our amazing crisis response system."


Posted by DKH at 1:30 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  