Legislators meet with Kenmore council
Thursday, September 12, 2024
|Kenmore City Council, 1st LD legislators, County Councilmember Rod Dembowski
County Councilmember Rod Dembowski and legislators from the 1st District met with the Kenmore City Council at their dinner meeting on September 11, 2024.
Dembowski said the meeting was an opportunity "to dialogue about our successes and opportunities for our shared constituents.
"Excited about our recent big wins to preserve Lakepoint waterfront, our new senior women’s shelter, new transit service, and work to restore salmon habitat and invest in public safety, including our amazing crisis response system."
0 comments:
Post a Comment