145th from 5th - 8th closed overnight this weekend
Thursday, September 12, 2024
The closures will happen at night to minimize traffic and community disruptions. This work is part of the Lynnwood Link Extension.
What
What
- Drivers should expect delays and uniformed police officers flagging the intersection of 5th Ave NE and NE 145th St.
- Crews will work at night to minimize effects on traffic. The lanes will be restricted at night and re-open during the day.
- Residents can expect construction noise from equipment being operated, such as a crew truck, a vacuum truck, an excavator, a loader, a concrete saw, a concrete truck, light plants, and various hand tools.
- Some bus routes may be affected. Please check the King County Metro website for details.
- Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9pm to 5am the following morning.
- Sunday, Sept. 15, from 9pm to 5am the following morning.
- NE 145th St from 3rd Ave NE to 8th Ave NE.
- See map for effects on traffic.
0 comments:
Post a Comment