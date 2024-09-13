Help clean up Washington ocean beaches at the Coastal Cleanup on September 21, 2024
Friday, September 13, 2024
|One more event in 2024 will add to the total
Graphic courtesy Washington State Parks Commission
OLYMPIA –As a proud member of the Washington Clean Coast Alliance, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission (Parks) will co-host the annual International Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, September 21, 2024.
This year’s event will take place at six state parks: Cape Disappointment, Fort Worden, Grayland Beach, Ocean City, Pacific Beach and Twin Harbors.
In partnership with Washington CoastSavers, Parks puts on three beach cleanup events a year. So far, 145,719 pounds of marine and firework debris have been cleaned off our beaches in 2024. That’s over 12,000 pounds more than last year – with one more cleanup still to be held.
The City of Long Beach, Grassroots Garbage Gang, Lions Clubs International, Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary, Olympic Peninsula Chief Petty Officer Association of the US Coast Guard, Port Townsend Marine Science Center and Surfrider Foundation Olympia Chapter all help with this event by hosting a registration site with dedicated volunteers and recruiting volunteers to support marine debris removal efforts.
“If not collected, much of the garbage ends up in the ocean where birds, fish and marine mammals get entangled or ingest this marine debris, and microplastics end up in the food chain,” says Parks’ Volunteer Program Specialist Paul Ruppert.
“Part of the Washington State Parks mission and core values is to care for Washington’s most treasured lands and waters, and a commitment to stewardship that safeguards high-quality park assets to future generations.”
Volunteers can be a part of that mission by signing up for the International Coastal Cleanup. Visit CoastSavers.org to learn more about the International Coastal Cleanup, view a list of all participating beaches and pre-register for the event.
On arrival, participants volunteering at a Washington state park will check in at one of these locations:
- Long Beach: Bolstad Ocean Beach Approach (OBA), Ocean Park OBA
- Central Coast: Ocean City OBA, Chance A La Mer OBA, Bonge Ave OBA
- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca: Port Townsend Marine Science Center
Volunteers should dress for variable weather conditions, wear sturdy footwear and pack a lunch with plenty of water. Upon check-in, participants will receive supplies to help them pick up debris.
However, volunteers are encouraged to bring reusable gloves. The check-in station also serves as the dumpster location for marine debris after collection. A Discover Pass is required for vehicle access on state-managed lands on September 21.
