Gloria's Insects: Sylvia the Sachem...

Photo copyright Gloria Z. Nagler

Yep, said Sylvia, doesn't take much to attract me to a plant... even just one blossom meets the criteria, photog.





(Sylvia is probably a Sachem Butterfly, aka grass skipper. Skippers' antennae are looped backward at their tips like a hook. Other kinds of butterflies have clubbed tips. Skippers are also smaller but stockier than other butterflies. And they're extremely fast fliers! Skippers are one of my favorite animals to spot in the summer garden... so glad I found this one even so late in the season.)



--Gloria Z. Nagler






