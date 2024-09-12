Food drive at Richmond Beach Congregational Church September 21, 2024
Thursday, September 12, 2024
|Volunteers filling the truck
Photo by Cynthia Sheridan 2020
Join us in feeding our community by bringing food donations on Saturday September 21, 2024 from 11am - 1pm.
Donations will be collected in the upper church parking lot of Richmond Beach Congregational Church. 1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline WA 98177.
All food donations will be transported to the Edmonds Food Bank.
All donations gratefully accepted with particular requests for:
- Shelf stable milk
- Baby formula
- Rice (esp jasmine, basmati)
- Tortillas (wheat or corn)
- Canned fish
