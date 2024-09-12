Food drive at Richmond Beach Congregational Church September 21, 2024

Thursday, September 12, 2024

Volunteers filling the truck
Photo by Cynthia Sheridan 2020

Join us in feeding our community by bringing food donations on Saturday September 21, 2024 from 11am - 1pm. 

Donations will be collected in the upper church parking lot of Richmond Beach Congregational Church. 1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline WA 98177. 

All food donations will be transported to the Edmonds Food Bank.

All donations gratefully accepted with particular requests for:
  • Shelf stable milk
  • Baby formula
  • Rice (esp jasmine, basmati)
  • Tortillas (wheat or corn)
  • Canned fish

Posted by DKH at 3:02 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  