Work continues on the new boardwalk in Kruckeberg Garden

Saturday, February 3, 2024

Boardwalk under construction at Kruckeberg
Photo by Forma Construction

Work is underway at various Shoreline parks as part of Forma Construction's progressive design-build project with the City of Shoreline and Mithun, including installing these diamond piers at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden.

They will support an ADA accessible boardwalk so all visitors can experience the entirety of the garden.

See our previous article

Posted by DKH at 3:26 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  