Work continues on the new boardwalk in Kruckeberg Garden
Saturday, February 3, 2024
|Boardwalk under construction at Kruckeberg
Photo by Forma Construction
Work is underway at various Shoreline parks as part of Forma Construction's progressive design-build project with the City of Shoreline and Mithun, including installing these diamond piers at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden.
They will support an ADA accessible boardwalk so all visitors can experience the entirety of the garden.
See our previous article
