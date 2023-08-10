Boardwalk for Kruckeberg Botanic Garden - Enhancing accessibility to experiences in nature

You cannot click to learn more from this graphic, but the information is included in the article.

The Kruckeberg Boardwalk Project will soon be in progress to enhance your access to positive experiences in nature. The Kruckeberg Boardwalk Project will soon be in progress to enhance your access to positive experiences in nature.





By Spring 2024, you'll be able to stroll along a 450 foot raised walkway through the beautiful tree canopy, offering unique views of the Garden. This will be the perfect way to smoothly transition to and from the three acres of the Lower Garden.





During construction from September 2023 to March 2024, we will be working on weekdays to bring this project to life. While there may be limited access to the south side of the parking lot and to select areas of the Garden, we plan to keep the open hours and days unchanged during construction.





City of Shoreline staff worked closely with Kruckeberg staff and the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation Board of Directors to design a boardwalk that creates an accessible path from the upper to lower garden.





Extensive surveys of the site and geotechnical testing of the soil, along with obtaining arborist assessments ensure that the design has a light footprint with minimal impact to the current collection.





The final layout will include a six-foot wide path with a maximum height of twelve feet. There will also be an additional accessible ramp that ties into an existing trail.







