Jobs: WSDOT Acquisition and Relocation Specialist (PAS4)

The purpose of this position is to, in compliance with the Uniform Relocation Act, investigate, negotiate, and conclude complex transactions with landowners concerning purchase, lease, rental or use of real property and property rights.









The successful candidate appointed to these positions will support WSDOT’s Fish Passage program, working directly with multiple project engineers and members of their design teams to assist in identifying the property needs for WSDOT projects. This unique position will serve a vital role in support of WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$65,635 – $88,210 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a real estate professional to operate with limited supervision, managing acquisition and relocation assignments per a defined schedule and in compliance with regulatory laws and policies.