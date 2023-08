Party declarations certified for Washington’s 2024 Presidential Primary

“I declare that my party preference is the Democratic Party and I will not participate in the nomination process of any other political party for the 2024 Presidential election.”

“I declare that my party preference is the Republican Party and I will not participate in the nomination process of any other political party for the 2024 Presidential election.”

The voted ballot inside the envelope will only count toward the candidates of the party declared on the envelope.Under RCW 29A.56.031 , each party must provide its list of potential presidential nominees for the ballot by 63 days before the primary, which is scheduled for March 12. Once submitted by the party, state law forbids changes to the candidate list for the ballot.The declaration language on the ballot envelope for each party is identical except for the party name. Voters will choose between these options:A voter's party declaration is accessible in the public voter files for 60 days following the election under Washington Administrative Code 434-219-330