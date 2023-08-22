Pink Polka Dots Junior Guild lemonade stand raises $600 for cancer research

Dr. Jim Olson stopped by the PPD lemonade stand on his bike ride to thank the girls for their fundraising efforts that support the research he does in his lab on pediatric brain cancer research.

On Saturday, August 19, 2023 the Pink Polka Dots Junior Guild of Children’s Hospital had a very successful lemonade stand raising over $600 for Children’s Hospital. On Saturday, August 19, 2023 the Pink Polka Dots Junior Guild of Children’s Hospital had a very successful lemonade stand raising over $600 for Children’s Hospital.





Members sold lemonade and homemade cookies and cupcakes to patrons along the Burke Gilman Trail while sharing about the work that the Guild does.





The mission of the Pink Polka Dots is to raise money for pediatric brain cancer research and empower young people to recognize their own abilities and the power to change the lives of others.





Members include elementary to high school students in Lake Forest Park and they have raised over a million dollars since 2006.





The Guild welcomes new members. The Pink Polka Dots Junior Guild was founded in 2006 in memory of LFP resident, Sydney Coxon. Sydney died at age 11 after a battle of just over a year with an untreatable brainstem glioma, a rare type of brain tumor.





Thank you to all who came by the lemonade stand to support the Pink Polka Dots! -Ally Miner, Maisy Frederick, and Quinn Whorley, PPD co-presidents



