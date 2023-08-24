Jobs: WSDOT Fluvial Geomorphologist - Transportation Engineer 4 In-Training





This Transportation Engineer 4 (TE4) position will serve as a statewide specialist in fluvial geomorphology and hydraulics and will provide support to regional and project offices in geomorphology, hydrology, and/or hydraulic engineering. As a fluvial geomorphologist, the incumbent will assess reach and watershed conditions, produce hydraulic bases of design reports, floodplain analyses, channel migration analyses, sediment transport studies, and design emergency repair actions. Assignments involve independent responsibility for projects of considerable scope and complexity.









This opportunity has been approved as in-training, meaning you have the opportunity to receive on the job training and experience that will help advance into the next level of the position after training and performance requirements have been met.

Shoreline or Olympia, WA – Headquarters$59,616 - $107,712 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Hydraulics Office is seeking a Fluvial Geomorphologist with experience in stream restoration, including hydraulics and hydrologic analysis, based in either Shoreline or Olympia, WA.