Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation Garden Party September 17, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023

The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation invites you to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Kruckeberg Garden

This event will be a celebration of 25 years of this special place that has a unique blend of Pacific Northwest native plants and unusual exotics set in a naturalistic wooded setting. 

Join us for an afternoon of fun and fundraising to ensure that the garden continues to thrive for future generations.

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation Garden Party 2023
The Lodge at St. Edwards
14477 Juanita Drive NE, Kenmore WA
September 17, 2023 from 2:30-6pm

Click here for tickets! 

Can't join us for the auction? Sign up here for online bidding!


Posted by DKH at 12:42 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  