Elections: Final primary results for Shoreline, LFP, Kenmore, Port of Seattle
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Shoreline School Board
- Sylvia Gil 8,153
- Hazim Ghanim 3,558
- Zack Stallings 2,994
Sylvia Gil was a runaway favorite for the open Shoreline School Board position, pulling 50% of the vote. She will meet Hazim Ghanim in November. Third place Zack Stallings has thrown his support to Ghanim but their combined vote total is still far below Gil.
The other positions are uncontested, giving Meghan Jernigan and Sara Betnel an additional term.
City of Lake Forest Park
Council Position 6
- Paula Goode 1,974
- Stephanie Angelis 963
- Dustin Shaffer 842
Paula Goode took 52% of the vote in the primary and will be faced by Stephanie Angelis.
In other council positions,
- Lorri Bodi is unopposed for Council Position 2 and will continue in her position.
- Nigel Keiffer and Ellyn Saunders will vie for the open seat in Council Position 4, vacated by Tom French.
City of Shoreline
The Shoreline council had no races in the primary. In fact neither Keith Scully nor Betsy Robertson have opponents, so have effectively been re-elected to their seats on the council.
Long time council member Doris McConnell is being challenged by Annette Adamasu.
Shoreline Fire Commissioners
David Harris is unopposed.
Barb Sullivan and Larry Hadland will compete for a position in November.
Port of Seattle
Commissioner Position No. 5
Fred Felleman, who received 56% of the vote will face Jesse Tam.
Kenmore
The surprise in Kenmore was the result of the primary race for Council Position 5, with Jon Culver coming in ahead of 20 year councilmember and former mayor David Baker. They will face off in November.
In Position 7, Corina Pfeil will face Nathan Loutsis.
Position 1 and 3 were not on the primary. Position 1 will be on the general in November with Melanie O'Cain facing Kara Macias. Position 3 will have Josh Kurcinka and Valerie Sasson.
Council Position No. 5
- Jon Culver 2,022
- David Baker 1,951
- Mark Prince 1,089
Council Position No. 7
- Corina Pfeil 2,024
- Nathan Loutsis 1,607
- Nathan MacDonald 1,482
