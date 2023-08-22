Elections: Final primary results for Shoreline, LFP, Kenmore, Port of Seattle

King county has certified the primary election, and as expected, there were no changes from the early results.





Shoreline School Board

Sylvia Gil 8,153

Hazim Ghanim 3,558

Zack Stallings 2,994

Sylvia Gil was a runaway favorite for the open Shoreline School Board position, pulling 50% of the vote. She will meet Hazim Ghanim in November. Third place Zack Stallings has thrown his support to Ghanim but their combined vote total is still far below Gil.





The other positions are uncontested, giving Meghan Jernigan and Sara Betnel an additional term.





City of Lake Forest Park

Council Position 6