City of Lake Forest Park offers locking mailbox program to residents of single family homes including duplex and triplex
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
The Locking Mailbox Program is intended to further this goal by making our property owners aware of the value of locking mailboxes for deterring theft and by helping minimize the burdens of cost and installation of a locking mailbox.
Who Can Participate?
Property owners of single-family residential units (including duplexes and triplexes) are eligible to participate in the program. Tenants may also participate with written permission from their landlord (necessary as the mailbox will be owned by the property owner). Mailboxes are available on a first come first served basis and limited to one mailbox per addressed residence within the City of Lake Forest Park.
Property owners may sign up for the program by submitting a completed application, including payment, to City Hall. Applications are available Applications are available here or in-person at City Hall in Town Center.
A mailbox will be reserved upon receipt of a complete application and payment. Once the city has received a significant number of applications, we will place a bulk order for mailboxes. Once we receive the mailboxes, you will be contacted to pick yours up.
The Mail Boss 7500 Mail Manager Pro in black has been selected for the program based on durability, security, product warranty, and price. The mailbox will cost $110.20 ($99.20 plus $11 shipping) which is significantly lower than the retail cost of $160. Payments can be made in person by cash, card*, or check (*additional service fee applies).
The program also provides the opportunity for free installation of the mailbox through the Lake Forest Park Rotary Club. Upon installation, the mailbox and related support structure become the complete responsibility of the property owner.
For questions regarding the program or assistance with filling out the application, contact City Hall at 206-368-5440.
