2023 CRISTA Senior Living Classic Car Show did not disappoint

A few of the classic cars on display at the 2023 CRISTA Senior Living Car Show

Photo by Carl Dinse

By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick

Photos by Carl Dinse and Steven H. Robinson





2023 Classic Car Show was held at CRISTA, 19303 Fremont Ave N in Shoreline on Saturday, August 19th from 10am to 2pm.



The first car show here since 2016, it was held the same day as the King’s Class of ’63 50th Class Reunion celebrated later in the day.



1986 or possibly 1987 Subaru Brat GL

Photo by Carl Dinse





This one is by far my favorite car I've seen at any show this year, although I am biased as I have my own 1984 Subaru Brat. Mine is not show quality however, more of a working truck. There were 78 cars at this car show, I did not expect to see that many here, and I really did not expect to find a Subaru Brat here. --Carl Dinse

1954 Ford Panel Truck

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The 54’ Ford Panel truck, finished in John Deere green, was brought in from Sammamish by Max Pillie after a three year, frame off restoration.





Another of Carl and Steve's favorites ~1967 AMC Rambler

Photo by Carl Dinse

Carl said that AMC Ramblers are another car not often found at car shows these days.

Kressen Chapin, Marketing Director for CRISTA was the organizer for the 2023 show. She said, This was the first year that I organized the 2023 Classic Car Show. I had attended the two that CRISTA put on in 2015 and 2016, but this year I arranged it. Our Team had a lot of fun!





They also managed to bring in dozens of beautifully restored and unusual vehicles.





2013 Ford Mustang

Photo by Steven H. Robinson





Steve Robinson found one vehicle with an info card.

Carl noted that there he did not find any info cards on most of the cars shown so the years listed on most photos are approximate. The make and models are as close as he could tell based on badges.





Very clean, very factory, 1969 Dodge Dart GTS with a small block V8 (340ci I believe)

Photo by Carl Dinse

Interior shot of the same 1969 Dodge Dart GTS

Photo by Carl Dinse

Free hot dogs and chips, water and ice cream were provided for everyone. 500 hot dogs were consumed, residents and guests listened to the Blue Notes Jazz Combo perform from 11am to 1pm while the crowd ate and enjoyed the show.





A 1957 Chevy Bel Air Convertible

Photo by Carl Dinse

Winner of the Costume Contest – Liliana

Photo courtesy CRISTA

Liliana won the costume contest with her 1950 flashback poodle skirt. I'm not sure that's a classic poodle but she's adorable and her outfit is charming.





A couple of other vehicles that caught Carl's attention.





Austin Healey 3000 MkIII

Photo by Carl Dinse





Everyone present was encouraged to vote for their favorite costume and vehicle and the six resident judges – Murray Lorance, Jason McFadden, and Harry Allen as well as Bonnie Foote, Pat Guise and Sharon Quackenbush counted ballots and determined ultimate winners of the trophies.





Volkswagon 4-door Truck

Photo by Carl Dinse





At 8am the cars started pouring in – way more than had registered!

Kressen said "I had anticipated that 49 cars would arrive. We ended up with 78 classic cars ranging in age from 1930 to 2022!"

1930 Model A Ford Coupe Hot rod (Chevy 350 V8)

Photo by Carl Dinse





Editor's pick:





Possibly a 1936 Ford pickup

Photo by Carl Dinse

Carl thinks this is a 1936 Ford pickup, the plate and the hood suggests it’s from that time period. It has a flathead V8 though which was common in the early 50s so might be modified.

1958 Nash Metropolitan

Photo by Carl Dinse

Kressne says "We are already planning our next years show!"

Until then, you can view more photos from the show in Carl's photo gallery









CRISTA Residents and families were encouraged to come dressed up for the 50’s costume contest.