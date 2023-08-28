WeatherWatcher: Thunderstorms and rain in the forecast

Lightning in Richmond Beach

Photo by Wayne Pridemore

Tuesday morning is expected to arrive with scattered thunderstorms and rain showers over the region. For the more exciting news, we are going to have a week of cool weather, cloudy skies, and rain at times. We could end next weekend with over an inch of rainfall.





Our gray and gloomy Monday was the result of a strong onshore marine air push, bringing in a shallow layer of clouds over the lowlands. Sunshine could be found at about 1,500 feet up any mountain in the area.





The Tuesday morning showers are expected to bring a little less than a tenth of an inch of rain, but higher amounts are possible from thunderstorm activity. Tuesday afternoon the shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to become more scattered and isolated with highs topping out in the 60's.





Wednesday is expected to be a mostly cloudy day, with temperatures near 70°F. A new rainmaker weather system arrives Wednesday night into Thursday. This system is expected to bring us a day of steady rain on Thursday with temperatures in the 60's.





Friday through the weekend: A chance of showers remains in play off and on through the end of the weekend, with partly sunny skies at times, and temperatures around the mid 70's during the day. Saturday could feel extra muggy with highs near 80°F and rain showers in the mix. At those temperatures I can't rule out the possibility of another round of thunderstorms.





For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com







