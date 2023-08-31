Pickleball is growing in Shoreline

Photo credit Pickleheads





Pickleball, a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, is rapidly gaining traction in the community.



Whether you're a seasoned athlete or someone looking for a new and exciting way to stay active, pickleball offers a fun and accessible option for players of all abilities.





Photo credit Pickleheads Pickleball is played on a playing surface slightly smaller than a traditional tennis court. During matches, players will hit a small, perforated plastic ball over a low net with large, paddle-shaped rackets, in the hope that their opponents will be unable to return it.



Pickleball can be played in a singles or doubles format, and is known for being less strenuous than the likes of tennis. What’s more, because of the simple rules and low-impact gameplay, newcomers often find it easy to learn



Photo credit Pickleheads The year 2022 saw a remarkable



For those eager to jump into the world of pickleball, there are numerous options available in Shoreline. Local community centers, sports clubs, and recreational facilities have recognized the demand for pickleball and are offering classes and open play sessions.



If you’re currently living in Shoreline, here’s some of the best



Photo credit Pickleheads





Hillwood Park is a premier destination for pickleball enthusiasts, with four outdoor concrete courts adorned with permanent lines. While players need to bring their own net, on-site restrooms and water access make for a comfortable playing experience. Best of all, the courts can be used free of charge.





Shoreview Park , near Shoreline Community College, has six outdoor concrete courts. The lines are overlaid on a tennis court, so the net is a little taller than a normal pickleball net. The facility includes amenities like restrooms, water, and wheelchair accessibility. The courts can be reserved. The courts are free

Photo credit Pickleheads

Richmond Beach Community Park has four outdoor concrete courts. The lines are permanent, but you'll need to bring your own net. The courts are free.





Twin Ponds has two outdoor asphalt courts. The lines are permanent, but you'll need to bring your own net. The courts are free. Amenities include restrooms.





In Lake Forest Park, Horizon View Park has one outdoor hard court. The lines are overlaid on a tennis court, so the net is a little taller than a normal pickleball net. The court is free.



Photo credit Pickleheads With three indoor courts,



With pickleball growing in Shoreline, now is the perfect time to dip your toes into the excitement. So, grab your paddle, join the pickleball revolution today, and discover the fun, fitness, and friendships that come with this dynamic sport.





By Brandon MackieIf you haven't heard of pickleball yet, it's time to get in on the game that's taking Shoreline by storm.