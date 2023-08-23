Little Lemon Drops Outdoor Movie and Auction to benefit uncompensated care at Children's Hospital
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Purchase tickets from any guild member, at the door, or contact thelittlelemondrops@gmail.com
By Lilly Burris, Marketing Chair
The Little Lemon Drops Junior Guild of Seattle Children’s will host its annual Outdoor Movie Night and Raffle on Saturday, September 9, 2023 featuring the film “Tangled.” The event will take place at the Innis Arden Clubhouse, located at 1430 NW 188th in Shoreline.
Tickets are $10 per person, or $25 per family, and all proceeds will benefit Uncompensated Care at Seattle Children’s. Pizza, snacks, and drinks will be available for purchase, along with beer and wine for adults.
Raffle tickets are $10 each and doors open at 6pm.
Please note that the movie night is intended for families to enjoy together and not a drop-off event for children.
Who Are The Little Lemon Drops?
Who Are The Little Lemon Drops?
The Little Lemon Drops Junior Guild is a group of more than 38 volunteers, aged 10-17, who help fundraise for uncompensated care at Seattle Children’s Hospital. The Guild began in 2007 and over the years has raised more than $230,000.
Attend this fun, family-friendly event to help the Guild meet its goal of raising more than $35,000 this year.
0 comments:
Post a Comment