Little Lemon Drops Outdoor Movie and Auction to benefit uncompensated care at Children's Hospital

Little Lemon Drops Outdoor Movie, Auction, and Raffle on Saturday September 9, 2023





Purchase tickets from any guild member, at the door, or contact thelittlelemondrops@gmail.com





Raffle tickets are $10 each and doors open at 6pm.





Please note that the movie night is intended for families to enjoy together and not a drop-off event for children.



Who Are The Little Lemon Drops?



The Little Lemon Drops Junior Guild is a group of more than 38 volunteers, aged 10-17, who help fundraise for uncompensated care at Seattle Children’s Hospital. The Guild began in 2007 and over the years has raised more than $230,000.





Attend this fun, family-friendly event to help the Guild meet its goal of raising more than $35,000 this year.





