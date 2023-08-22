Seeking volunteers for Ballinger Neighborhood’s 3rd Annual Friendship Festival



Friendship Festival September 9, 2023 Brugger’s Bog Park 1:00pm – 5:00pm





The music is incredible and free! So are the food, crafts and games. Bring your lawn chair, a blanket and some sunscreen. We’ll have hot buttered corn on the cob, plenty of bottled water, ice cold slushies, and more.





Featured performers include JHP Legacy, Filipiniana / FACES Dance Company, Peter Ali (Indigenous flutist), and Janet Rayor (Stilt Dancer).



Volunteering is a great way to enjoy the entertainment while helping at the event. We are especially seeking volunteers to help with kid’s crafts and games. All crafts are sustainable (using upcycled or recycled items) and the games are friendly old-fashioned fun.









Ballinger Neighborhood is privileged to count among its diverse friends and neighbors, a richness of world cultures. Through the multicultural sharing of music, food, and friendly conversation we grow in understanding and respect for one another. Come and share, learn something new, and make a new friend or two!



Brought to you by Ballinger Neighborhood Association with funding from the City of Shoreline Neighborhood Mini-Grant program. For more information on the festival, visit





Of course, we can always use help with set-up and clean-up, too. To help, sign up here , email us at ballingerneighborhood@gmail.com or contact Londa at 206-437-9118 to learn more.

Ballinger Neighborhood’s 3rd Annual Friendship Festival at Brugger’s Bog Park is coming soon! Save the date, mark your calendars and plan to spend an afternoon with your friends and family.