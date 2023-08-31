LFP Garden Club: Good Bugs and Bad Bugs presentation September 12, 2023

Sharon Collman, WSU Emeritus Professor On September 12, 2023 at 10:30am the LFPGC will host Sharon Collman, who will talk about “Good Bugs and Bad Bugs” On September 12, 2023 at 10:30am the LFPGC will host Sharon Collman, who will talk about “Good Bugs and Bad Bugs”

The topic will cover some of the common pests (aphids and other suckers, chewers like caterpillars and cutworms, slugs, etc.) and the insects that attack the pests. Integrating the good with the bad so they’ll know what to look for.



Business Meeting at 9:30am and speaker at 10:30am in LFP Town Center upper level stage area.

Located at Bothell and Ballinger Way NE in LFP.



All are welcome to attend the meeting. We ask that after you attend two free meetings that you join the club for $35.00 a year membership fee.







