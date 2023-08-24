Update from Waterfront Seattle: Where roots find a home

Here, you see us installing soil cells in preparation for plants and trees for the future boardwalk-like pedestrian path near Pier 58. Photo from WaterfrontSeattle.org

With more than 500 trees plus thousands of plants making their way to the waterfront - they'll need a safe and stable place to grow and that sounds like a perfect job for soil cells!





Soil cells provide trees and plants with suitable conditions to grow healthy roots while also protecting urban infrastructure from tree root damage.





Progress on soil cell installation, soil has been placed, near University St.

Photo from WaterfrontSeattle.org

This infrastructure helps us bring all the amazing Washington green to the waterfront!



We’re rooting for soil cells—the underground heroes that keep trees healthy and help protect bike lanes and sidewalks!



-- WaterfrontSeattle.org








