Jobs: WSDOT Design Project Team Lead (TE3)

Thursday, August 31, 2023

WSDOT
Design Project Team Lead (TE3)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$76,179 – $102,475 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking an experienced engineer to serve as a Design Project Team Lead responsible for delivering assigned highway projects within scope, schedule, and budget. In this role, you will also supervise engineering employees while aiding their development to become future leaders of WSDOT. 

The Design Project Team Lead has a high impact to WSDOT's mission to provide and support safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve livable communities and economic vitality for people and businesses. If you are passionate about leading teams, project delivery, and helping individuals develop and grow, we have an excellent opportunity for you and encourage you to apply!

Job description and application


Posted by DKH at 11:43 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  