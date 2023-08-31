Jobs: WSDOT Design Project Team Lead (TE3)









The Design Project Team Lead has a high impact to WSDOT's mission to provide and support safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve livable communities and economic vitality for people and businesses. If you are passionate about leading teams, project delivery, and helping individuals develop and grow, we have an excellent opportunity for you and encourage you to apply!

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$76,179 – $102,475 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking an experienced engineer to serve as a Design Project Team Lead responsible for delivering assigned highway projects within scope, schedule, and budget. In this role, you will also supervise engineering employees while aiding their development to become future leaders of WSDOT.