ICHS to host a Vaccination Clinic for Shoreline area students on August 29, 2023
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
|ICHS Shoreline clinic photo courtesy ICHS
Organized in partnership with Parkwood Elementary school, the ‘one-stop shop’ clinic will offer school required immunizations (e.g. MMR, Varicella, tetanus, Hepatitis B, and polio vaccines) as well as other routine vaccines such as HPV and meningococcal.
"As medical providers and parents, we know that keeping up to date on immunizations are vital to keep our families healthy," said Lakshimi Deepa Yerram, ICHS Chief Medical Officer.
"In fact, vaccines have saved more lives than any other medical intervention."
Parents must be present with their children (age 17 and under). Families should bring their insurance information, however if you are uninsured there will be no cost for immunizations. If you have vaccination records from another country or state, please bring them with you.
Appointments are required at this sign-up form. Language interpretation services will be available. Members of ICHS’ community access services team will be in attendance to assist in health insurance enrollment and accessing housing, employment, and childcare resources.
The clinic will be closed between 12:00pm – 1:00pm for lunch. ICHS’ Shoreline Medical and Dental Clinic is located at 16549 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133. The clinic is accessible off HWY 99 with convenient lot parking for patients and visitors and is near bus lines. Check King County’s Metro Trip Planner to learn which buses will get you to the clinic.
ICHS was recognized this month by Immunize Washington for its part in reducing the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases and keeping our communities safe. In order to expand access to childhood immunizations, ICHS has been hosting mobile clinics in partnership with schools across the Seattle region.
Please call Danna Nunez Fernandez, ICHS Community Access Specialist at 206-462-7168 if you have any questions.
