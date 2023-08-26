More progress at Darnell Park

The Kaleidoscope crew pushed into a new section of Darnell Park on August 24, 2023. A day of work thoroughly removing Himalayan blackberry revealed a grove of elderberry and many ferns.





This section is now known to Kaleidoscope crew as elderberry cove. We look forward to mulching this area in September and planting native companions for the elderberry this fall.





--Katie McGowan, Training and Education Manager, Kaleidoscope Inc.