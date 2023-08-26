More progress at Darnell Park

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Himalayan blackberry root crown. Photo by Rusty McTaggert
Kaleidoscope Lead / Darnell Park Restoration Lead
There's a special place in gardening heaven for people who work to remove blackberry roots.
The Kaleidoscope crew pushed into a new section of Darnell Park on August 24, 2023.  A day of work thoroughly removing Himalayan blackberry revealed a grove of elderberry and many ferns. 

This section is now known to Kaleidoscope crew as elderberry cove.  We look forward to mulching this area in September and planting native companions for the elderberry this fall.

--Katie McGowan, Training and Education Manager, Kaleidoscope Inc. 


Posted by DKH at 1:18 AM
