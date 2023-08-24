Jobs: WSDOT Active Transportation Project Engineer (TE3)





This position supports the mission through supporting the Active Transportation Program Supervisor (ATPS) within the NW Region. This position serves as a secondary engineering/operations expert for pedestrian, bicycle, and transit design in support of the region’s active transportation program. This position is responsible for providing guidance on incorporating ped/bicycle needs in design and operation standards, handling constituent and local agency inquiries, and delegating and managing tasks as necessary.









This position also provides support to the region’s complete streets program as necessary. This position is critical in fostering a respectful and healthy work environment with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Shoreline, WA- Northwest Region$76,179 - $102,475 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 3 to serve as the Active Transportation Program Engineer in Shoreline, WA.