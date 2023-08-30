Shorewood Select Hoop tryouts coming up on September 11 and 13, 2023

The Shorewood Select Hoops (SSH) will be holding its 2023-24 tryouts for Shoreline area boy basketball players in grades 4-8 on Monday, Sept. 11 and Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.





Players can go to both tryouts, but only one is required.

4th grade : 5:30-7pm at Echo Lake Elementary, 345 Wallingford Ave. N.

: 5:30-7pm at Echo Lake Elementary, 345 Wallingford Ave. N. 5th grade : 5:30-7pm at Meridian Park Elementary, 17077 Meridian Ave. N.

: 5:30-7pm at Meridian Park Elementary, 17077 Meridian Ave. N. 6th grade : 7:15-8:45pm at Meridian Park Elementary.

: 7:15-8:45pm at Meridian Park Elementary. 7th grade and 8th grade: 7-8:30pm at Einstein Middle Schoo, 19343 3rd Ave. NW.





Tryouts are free with no commitment. A SSH board member will be hand to answer any questions for interested families. Selected players will practice at Shoreline gyms twice a week while games and tournaments will be held around the Puget Sound area during the weekend.





