Shorewood Select Hoop tryouts coming up on September 11 and 13, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

The Shorewood Select Hoops (SSH) will be holding its 2023-24 tryouts for Shoreline area boy basketball players in grades 4-8 on Monday, Sept. 11 and Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. 

Players can go to both tryouts, but only one is required.

Here are the times and locations for each grade level:
  • 4th grade: 5:30-7pm at Echo Lake Elementary, 345 Wallingford Ave. N.
  • 5th grade: 5:30-7pm at Meridian Park Elementary, 17077 Meridian Ave. N.
  • 6th grade: 7:15-8:45pm at Meridian Park Elementary.
  • 7th grade and 8th grade: 7-8:30pm at Einstein Middle Schoo, 19343 3rd Ave. NW.
More information here or e-mail your contact information to thunderbirdselecthoops@gmail.com.

SSH is a developmental select feeder program for boys who will attend Shorewood High School. Established in 2007, Shorewood Select Hoops is a non-profit, volunteer-based organization that provides an opportunity for boys in grades 4-8 to develop basketball skills and to play in a competitive environment.

Tryouts are free with no commitment. A SSH board member will be hand to answer any questions for interested families. Selected players will practice at Shoreline gyms twice a week while games and tournaments will be held around the Puget Sound area during the weekend.


